Marian R. Grace | Obituary

Marian R. Grace (nee Klopfer), 91, of St. Louis, died peacefully at her home on March 26, 2023.

Mrs. Grace was a former St. Louis County librarian and school teacher.

She was born in St. Louis and graduated from Southwest High School (now Central Visual Performing Arts High School) in St. Louis. She attended college at Harris Teachers College in St. Louis before transferring to the University of Missouri-Columbia where she was awarded her Bachelor of Science degree with honors (education) along with a Lifetime Certificate to Teach. Later in life, she studied art and library science in St. Louis, Missouri.

Mrs. Grace worked as a primary school teacher in Trooper, Penn., then later as substitute teacher / librarian in the St. Louis area Mehlville and Lindbergh school districts. Following, she worked for many years as librarian for St. Louis County Public Library.

Mrs. Grace was an accomplished visual artist who enjoyed reading, nature, painting, traveling, writing poetry, studying nutrition, spending time with and caring for her family and exploring spirituality.

To her family, friends, colleagues and husband of 62 years, Mrs. Grace was a calm, optimistic, loving, talented and very articulate woman with a grounded perspective and wonderful sense of humor. She will be sorely missed.

She is survived by her son Kevin D. Grace of Waterloo; daughter, Karen A. Smith (Richard A. Smith) of St. Louis; sister, Jane E. Hummel (nee Klopfer) of Chesterfield, Mo.; and her granddaughter Ruby D. Grace of Columbia, Mo.

Mrs. Grace was preceded in death by her husband Dr. David P. Grace, Ph.D., brother Frederick D. Klopfer Jr. (who died in childhood) and parents Fred W. Klopfer and Sophia L. Klopfer (nee Schlapper).

A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. May 20 at the First Unity Church of St. Louis

Please refer to the Schrader Funeral Home website for any future update.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Unity Church of St. Louis.