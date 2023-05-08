Dan Stapleton | Obituary

Dan Stapleton, 74, of Red Bud, died May 6, 2023, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.

He was born to the late Leotis and Eleanora (nee Weeks) Stapleton on April 11, 1949, in Granite City.

Dan married Tina Rahn on Aug. 2, 2003, in Waterloo; she survives.

He owned and operated Stapleton Custom Painting.

Dan was a member of St. Peter United Church of Christ in Red Bud. He was a musician and loved music. He also enjoyed his church, working outside and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is also survived by his children Bethany (Bess) Bollmeier of Waterloo, Stacey (Nathan) Filipiak of Columbia, Jody (Jennifer) Stapleton of Waterloo, Jason (Amanda) Stapleton of Columbia and Amber (Alan) Piel of Red Bud; grandchildren Trevor, Kaylenn, Braeden, Daniel, Brianna, Keegan, Grant, Avery, Aubrey and Addyson; siblings Portia Hogg of Trenton, Candy Randolph of St. Louis and Claudia Stapleton of Highland; mother-in law Darlene Rahn of Red Bud; two brothers-in-law, a sister in law; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his brother Ernie Stapleton.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. May 9 and 10-11 p.m. May 10 at St. Peter United Church of Christ in Red Bud.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Rev. Cory Hartz officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to family choice.