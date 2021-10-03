Serious injury crash west of Waterloo

Pictured is the crash scene early Sunday morning on Route 156. (Kermit Constantine photo)

Route 156 was closed during the early morning hours just west of Waterloo for accident reconstruction following a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries.

The collision, which involved a pickup truck and a car, occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday west of the Monroe County Fairgrounds.

Responding agencies included Waterloo police and fire, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County EMS, Valmeyer Fire Department and Illinois State Police.

An ARCH Air Medical Services helicopter responded to the scene and one patient was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.

Check for more information as it becomes available.