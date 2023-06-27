Serious injury crash on I-255 in Dupo

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to a multi-vehicle crash with ejection and serious injuries on I-255 southbound at milemarker 9 in Dupo.

Traffic in that area was backed up as a result of the crash, which involved five vehicles.

An ARCH Air Medical Services helicopter responded to the crash scene along with Prairie du Pont, Dupo and Columbia fire and EMS agencies.

Illinois State Police said the crash investigation is ongoing, with southbound traffic re-routed at the Dupo exit.

One individual was ejected from a vehicle and airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Two others were transported by ambulance to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.