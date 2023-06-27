Serious injury crash on I-255 in Dupo

Republic-Times- June 27, 2023

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to a multi-vehicle crash with ejection and serious injuries on I-255 southbound at milemarker 9 in Dupo.

Traffic in that area was backed up as a result of the crash, which involved five vehicles.

An ARCH Air Medical Services helicopter responded to the crash scene along with Prairie du Pont, Dupo and Columbia fire and EMS agencies.

Illinois State Police said the crash investigation is ongoing, with southbound traffic re-routed at the Dupo exit.

One individual was ejected from a vehicle and airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Two others were transported by ambulance to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Red Bud woman dies after being struck by truck

June 26, 2023

Truck rollover at Route 158 ramp

June 23, 2023

Waterloo School District again responds to gender policy concerns

June 23, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19