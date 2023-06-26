Red Bud woman dies after being struck by truck

A tragedy occurred late Friday night in Red Bud when a woman was struck by a pickup truck and later died.

The initial report from police, as provided by North County News, is that the incident took place shortly after 11:20 p.m. at the intersection of South Main Street and East South 1st Street.

A Ford F150 driven by Jayden D. Ethington, 20, of Sparta was pulling out of East South 1st Street on Main Street traveling in the wrong direction and struck a pedestrian, 56-year-old Kimberly A. Martin of Red Bud, who was crossing the street.

Ethington remained on scene to wait for first responders. Police said he did not appear intoxicated but as a precautionary measure, was taken to a local hospital for toxicology screening.

Martin was rushed to Red Bud Regional Hospital, then airlifted toward a St. Louis hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries during the helicopter flight.

In addition to Red Bud police, responding agencies included the Red Bud Fire Department, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, MedStar EMS and ARCH Air Medical Services.

This incident occurred one street over from the Red Bud Firemen’s Picnic grounds near the conclusion of that event’s opening night.