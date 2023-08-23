Semi truck rollover in Columbia

Republic-Times- August 23, 2023

Emergency personnel responded at noon Wednesday to a semi tractor-trailer rollover on the Palmer Road ramp to northbound Route 3 in Columbia.

The driver of the semi, a 28-year-old Missouri man, was transported by Columbia EMS to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Petroff Towing was contacted for heavy duty towing of the semi. The roadway was reopened to regular traffic shortly before 1:15 p.m.

Check for more information as it becomes available.

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

