Semi truck rollover in Columbia

Emergency personnel responded at noon Wednesday to a semi tractor-trailer rollover on the Palmer Road ramp to northbound Route 3 in Columbia.

The driver of the semi, a 28-year-old Missouri man, was transported by Columbia EMS to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Petroff Towing was contacted for heavy duty towing of the semi. The roadway was reopened to regular traffic shortly before 1:15 p.m.

Check for more information as it becomes available.