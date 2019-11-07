Season ends for Bulldogs, Hawks

Waterloo’s Maddy Brown taps the ball over the net in the sectional final against Centralia on Wednesday night. For photos from this match and Monday’s sectional semifinal win, click here. (Alan Dooley photo)

The Waterloo and Gibault volleyball squads were both going for sectional championships Wednesday night. Unfortunately, it was just not to be.

Hosting the Class 3A Waterloo Sectional championship, the Bulldogs (24-9-1) ran into a tough Centralia team. In a hotly contested first set that featured several lead changes, Centralia edged the ‘Dogs 27-25. Centralia coasted through the second set, winning 25-10.

This marked the final match on the court for Waterloo seniors Jessie Seidel, Kati Casey, Kendra Walla and Maddy Brown. The future looks bright for the Bulldogs, however. Several young players return next year, including kills leader Paige Montgomery and service points leader Hailey Montgomery.

At the Class 1A Raymond Sectional championship, Gibault (27-11) ended another strong season with a 25-19, 19-25, 19-25 loss to Greenfield. The Hawks clicked on all cylinders in the first set, only to see an unrelenting Greenfield squad outlast them in the end.

This marked the final match for seniors Kayla Huels, Ashlyn Wightman, Ally Thompson, Kelly Papenberg and Meagan Bernal, who won two straight regional titles.