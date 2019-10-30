Schools graded on state report card

Monroe County schools either received the same designation or improved on the recently released 2019 Report Cards.

This annual resource from the Illinois State Board of Education, available at illiniosreportcard.com, provides an abundance of data on public schools throughout the state.

Beginning last year, the ISBE provided each school with a summative designation, which is the primary mechanism for school accountability.

The designations are based on 10 measures of academic achievement and student success like proficiency in math and chronic absenteeism.

Last year, 10 area schools earned a commendable designation, while Waterloo Junior High School got a better designation and Columbia Middle School got a worse one.

This year, every school in Monroe County was named at least commendable, and Columbia’s schools all improved…

