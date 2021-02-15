Schimpf running for governor

Former state Sen. Paul Schimpf of Waterloo formally announced Monday morning that he is running for governor in 2022.

“This is a decision I came to over the course of the past year as I watched our state deteriorate,” Schimpf said during a virtual press conference. “If we want Illinois to return to its place as the strongest state in the nation, that renewal will come from her people, not her government. My vision for Illinois involves a return to responsible government, safe communities and economic growth through the free market.”

Schimpf, a Republican, represented the 58th Senate District after being elected in 2016 until this year after he decided not to run again.

“The reason I didn’t run for re-election was at the time I would have had to file for re-election I was being considered for one of the federal judge vacancies,” Schimpf told the Republic-Times last month. “I think you have no business running for one office if you have your sights set on something else.”

Before this race, Schimpf’s only statewide election experience came in 2014 when he challenged Democrat Lisa Madigan for the Illinois Attorney General position. Schimpf received approximately 30 percent of the vote in that losing effort.

Prior to his involvement in politics, Schimpf served for 24 years in the Navy and Marine Corps. Schimpf served as both an infantry officer and an attorney for the Marine Corps, retiring in 2013 as Lieutenant Colonel.

Following his virtual press conference, Schimpf is making campaign stops across the state, with his tour culminating in an event at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the north entrance of the Monroe County Courthouse.

“With a lot of hard work, I do expect to be able to win this race,” Schimpf said.