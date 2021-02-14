Man arrested after fleeing police in Columbia

Police arrested a man who fled from a traffic stop attempt in Columbia about 4 p.m. Sunday.

The vehicle, which had no license plates and two occupants inside, was stopped by a Columbia police officer in the area of Route 3 just north of North Main Street. A woman remained inside the vehicle and was questioned by police, but a black male described as wearing blue jeans and a black coat ran from the vehicle and was seen running southeast toward Ghent Road.

Per information provided by the woman, the suspect who fled was wanted on multiple warrants out of St. Clair County and Collinsville.

Waterloo police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department assisted in a search for the man, which eventually ended at the entrance to Gedern Estates off Quarry Road shortly after 4:30 p.m. The man resisted arrest at that location, after which a taser was deployed.

Columbia EMS was dispatched to the scene of the arrest and transported the man to an area hospital under police watch.

Check for more information as it becomes available.