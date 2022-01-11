Schimpf chooses running mate

Carolyn Schofield

Paul Schimpf of Waterloo, Republican candidate for Illinois Governor, announced Carolyn Schofield as his choice for Lieutenant Governor and running mate.

“I am honored and excited to be running with Paul as his Lieutenant Governor candidate,” she said. “As a parent, I can no longer sit back and watch Illinois families face corruption in our government and danger on our streets. I’m running because Paul and I can make a difference.”

Schofield has over 20 years of experience serving the people of Illinois. She is a member of the McHenry County Board and serves on the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning.

Formerly, she sat on the Crystal Lake City Council and the Crystal Lake Planning & Zoning Commission.

Carolyn lives with her family in McHenry County.

Schimpf and Schofield said they will provide the leadership Illinoisans deserve.

“Carolyn is the ideal choice to run on my ticket because she cares about all the important issues facing Illinoisans,” Schimpf said. “Her priorities align with mine, and we will continue to push our Parents Bill of Rights to give back to parents the autonomy and respect that they never should have lost in the first place.”

Schimpf and Schofield kicked off a statewide tour with visits to Crystal Lake, Rock Island, Fairview Heights and Waterloo.

Schimpf, who served as a State Senator for the 58th Senate District, is a Marine veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, and also served as the chief American attorney advisor to Iraqi prosecutors in the trial of Saddam Hussein. He lives in rural Monroe County.

For more information on the Schimpf-Schofield campaign, visit Schimpf4Illinois.com.