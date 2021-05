No injuries were reported after a vehicle driven by a Waterloo man overturned off Route 3 in Columbia early Saturday morning.

Police said a silver 2014 Ford Fiesta driven by Richard Sommers, 32, of Waterloo, was traveling south on Route 3 when it ran off the roadway, struck a concrete island and sign, rolled over and came to rest in a ditch off Valmeyer Road in Columbia about 6:10 a.m.

Sommers declined medical transport at the scene.