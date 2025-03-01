Saturday fire call in Columbia

The Columbia Fire Department was assisted by Columbia EMS in responding about 2:30 p.m. Saturday to the report of smoke in the basement of a home in the 1500 block of Campbell Lane.

A fire was reported to be extinguished shortly after the fire department was requested. Work on a water heater was being conducted when the fire occurred.

Columbia firefighters ventilated smoke from the residence and cleared the scene shortly after 2:50 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the incident.