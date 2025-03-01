Saturday fire call in Columbia

Republic-Times- March 1, 2025

The Columbia Fire Department was assisted by Columbia EMS in responding about 2:30 p.m. Saturday to the report of smoke in the basement of a home in the 1500 block of Campbell Lane.

A fire was reported to be extinguished shortly after the fire department was requested. Work on a water heater was being conducted when the fire occurred.

Columbia firefighters ventilated smoke from the residence and cleared the scene shortly after 2:50 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Electrical fire in Columbia

March 1, 2025

Hoops heartbreak for Bulldogs, Eagles

March 1, 2025

Friday night crash near Columbia

February 28, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web