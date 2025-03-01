Friday night crash near Columbia

Republic-Times- February 28, 2025

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 6 p.m. Friday to a two-vehicle vehicle crash on Route 158 at Limestone Lane just east of Columbia.

There was lane blockage as a result of the crash. One vehicle came to rest in the roadway, with the other vehicle coming to rest in a ditch. Injuries were believed minor in nature, but Columbia EMS was requested to check on the status of a child involved in the crash.

The Columbia Fire Department was among the agencies responding the crash, assisting Illinois State Police.

