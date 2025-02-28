Friday morning crash near Red Bud

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 10:35 a.m. Friday to a single-vehicle crash on Route 3 at J Road north of Red Bud in rural Monroe County.

The driver of a Kia SUV with Missouri plates was traveling south on Route 3 and swerved off the roadway to avoid an unknown northbound vehicle that had entered his lane of traffic.

The Kia crossed into a field east of Route 3, proceeded south and crossed J Road before traveling through a fence and into a pasture.

No injuries were reported in the crash.