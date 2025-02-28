Friday morning crash near Red Bud

Republic-Times- February 28, 2025

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 10:35 a.m. Friday to a single-vehicle crash on Route 3 at J Road north of Red Bud in rural Monroe County.

The driver of a Kia SUV with Missouri plates was traveling south on Route 3 and swerved off the roadway to avoid an unknown northbound vehicle that had entered his lane of traffic.

The Kia crossed into a field east of Route 3, proceeded south and crossed J Road before traveling through a fence and into a pasture.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Friday night crash near Columbia

February 28, 2025

Friday morning fire in Waterloo

February 28, 2025

Waterloo woman gets prison for bilking Dupo schools

February 27, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web