Saturday crash in Hecker

A two-vehicle crash occurred early Saturday afternoon in Hecker.

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 12:40 p.m. to the intersection of Main Street and Juanita Street after a 2019 Kia Soul driven by Dustin A. Lueth, 24, of Chester, struck the rear of a 2014 Ford Flex driven by Robert G. Weck, 60, of Columbia.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said the Kia was trailing behind the Ford traveling south on Main Street when the Ford slowed to turn right onto Juanita Street. The Kia struck the Ford on the rear passenger side bumper, causing the Ford to spin around and slide into a ditch, striking a stop sign.

All parties, including a 59-year-old female passenger in the Ford, denied EMS but sustained minor injuries, police said.