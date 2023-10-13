Road work on I-255 in St. Clair County

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that lane restrictions will be encountered, weather permitting, on southbound I-255 from mile marker 17.6 north of Route 15 to mile marker 16 in St. Clair County.

Beginning at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, through 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, the two left southbound lanes will be closed. The right lane and exit and entrance ramps to Route 15 will remain open during construction.

These restrictions are needed to complete emergency bridge deck repairs on the bridges carrying southbound I-255 over Route 15, Route 163 and the Norfolk Southern Railroad, IDOT said.

IDOT said motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.