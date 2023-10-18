Columbia pays tribute to Eckert

The City of Columbia paid tribute to a former mayor and longtime alderman upon his passing last week at the age of 93.

George W. Eckert died on Oct. 10. Read a full obituary on page 3A of this week’s paper.

A Korean War veteran, Eckert was first elected as Ward II alderman in 1965. After serving four terms in that capacity, he was elected mayor in 1981.

After serving as mayor until 1989, he returned as Ward II alderman from 1991 to 2003.

“Mayor George Eckert’s legacy will forever be remembered by the people of Columbia,” the City of Columbia posted in its tribute last week. “His dedication, vision and hard work have left a lasting impact and the city is immensely grateful for his contribution.”

According to the city, Eckert brought a wealth of experience in infrastructure from his work in the private sector.

He helped secure a grant to facilitate expansion of the city’s sewer plant lagoon and provided upgrades to two master sewer lift stations.

During his tenure, Columbia extended its sewer collection mains and Eckert led an effort to install a new 12-inch water main from Dupo to Columbia, plus a storm sewer system in Wilson Hills subdivision, in addition to other water and sewer upgrades.