Sam Lindhorst | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is basketball player Sam Lindhorst. The Waterloo High School sophomore has enjoyed success on select hoops squads of late, playing for Blue Star St. Louis 15U this past summer and most recently with Southern Illinois Hawks Elite. Lindhorst, who averaged 8.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs last season, was listed among the top sophomores in the state on prepgirlshoops.com. “Sam is a hard-nosed kid that really competes when she is on the floor,” the website stated.