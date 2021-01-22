Nora Gum | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is basketball player Nora Gum. The Waterloo High School sophomore has enjoyed success in select hoops of late, playing most recently with Southern Illinois Hawks Elite. Gum, a 5-foot-9 forward who averaged eight points and nearly six rebounds per game for the Bulldogs last season, was listed among the top sophomores in the state on prepgirlshoops.com. “Nora plays mostly inside the three-point line now but as she continues to work on expanding her game, she should have an excellent career,” the website stated.