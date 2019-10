Sam Horner | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School football player Sam Horner. The senior caught a school record four touchdown passes and finished with 97 yards receiving in addition to making 11 total tackles on defense in the Eagles’ 56-18 win at home over Breese Central on Friday night. Horner, pictured making a TD grab on Friday, is now second in career receiving TDs at Columbia with 20, third in career receiving yards with 1,226 and fifth in career receptions with 69.