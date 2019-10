Kayla Huels | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Gibault Catholic High School volleyball player Kayla Huels (pictured at left). The senior setter leads the team in assists and aces and has been a big part of the team’s 16-7 start this season. “Kayla has proven to still be an unstoppable force on the court,” Gibault head coach Kelsey Hartung said. “She is very smart when mixing up her hitters to help the team succeed.”