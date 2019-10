Casey Wagner and Alex Sweeney | Athletes of the Week

Casey Wagner

Alex Sweeney

The Republic-Times Athletes of the Week are Columbia High School senior Casey Wagner and Gibault Catholic High School junior Alex Sweeney. Both finished their successful golf seasons at state tournaments over the weekend. At the Class 1A girls golf state tourney in Decatur, Wagner shot a 79 on Friday and an 83 on Saturday to finish tied for 26th overall. At the Class 1A boys golf state tourney in Bloomington, Sweeney shot an 80 on Friday and an 81 on Saturday to also finish tied for 26th overall.