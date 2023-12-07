Rollover crash west of Waterloo

Republic-Times- December 7, 2023

Emergency personnel responded shortly after noon Thursday to a single-vehicle rollover crash in the area of 4105 State Route 156 just west of the Monroe County Fairgrounds in Waterloo.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 15-year-old female was traveling east on Route 156 just west of Wetzel Drive and attempted to negotiate a curve, losing control of the vehicle. The Jeep left the right side of roadway and overturned in a field.

The driver and two passengers, 32-year-old Jeremiah Lansche of Waterloo and a 5-year-old female, were all transported to Mercy Hospital South by Monroe County EMS.

