Rollover crash west of Waterloo

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday to a rollover crash reported somewhere on Route 156 west of Waterloo. The 911 caller disconnected before a more accurate location could be established, so Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Waterloo Fire Department and Monroe County EMS personnel searched the area for the crashed vehicle.

The vehicle was eventually located about 50 feet down an embankment off Route 156 near the Ameren substation just west of the Monroe County Fairgrounds.

Monroe County EMS transported one person to Mercy Hospital South for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Police are investigating the crash.