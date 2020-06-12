I-255 northbound lane closures near Columbia

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced lane closures will be encountered on I-255 northbound near Columbia at milepost 6.4 this coming Monday and Tuesday.

The lane closures are needed for expansion joint repairs, IDOT said.

Weather permitting, the center and right lanes of I-255 northbound will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. All lanes will be re-opened each day at 3 p.m. There will be no overnight lane closures.

IDOT urged drivers to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.