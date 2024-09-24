Rollover crash southeast of Hecker

Republic-Times- September 24, 2024

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday to a rollover crash in the 5700 block of Beck Road at the far eastern edge of Monroe County.

A car veered off the roadway and rolled multiple times in a field, but fortunately only minor injuries were sustained per fire officials on scene.

Assisting the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at the scene were Monroe County EMS and the Hecker Fire Department.

Firefighters cleared the scene by 3:35 p.m.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Thursday night crash in Columbia

September 19, 2024

A warm welcome back

September 18, 2024

Col. Morrison’s 200th

September 18, 2024
HTC web
MCEC Web