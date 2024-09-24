Rollover crash southeast of Hecker

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday to a rollover crash in the 5700 block of Beck Road at the far eastern edge of Monroe County.

A car veered off the roadway and rolled multiple times in a field, but fortunately only minor injuries were sustained per fire officials on scene.

Assisting the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at the scene were Monroe County EMS and the Hecker Fire Department.

Firefighters cleared the scene by 3:35 p.m.