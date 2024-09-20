Thursday night crash in Columbia

Republic-Times- September 19, 2024

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday to a two-vehicle T-bone crash involving injuries on Route 3 at South Main Street near Dairy Queen in Columbia.

Two people were transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Responding agencies included the Columbia police and fire departments and Columbia EMS.

Route 3 northbound traffic was closed temporarily as responders worked the crash.

Check for more information as it becomes available.

