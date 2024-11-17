Rollover crash near New Hanover

Republic-Times- November 16, 2024

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 7:55 p.m. Saturday to a rollover crash in the 8200 block of D Road northwest of Waterloo.

The crash appears to have occurred at a curve in the roadway. There was no immediate word on the extent of possible injuries, but all occupants were able to exit the vehicle.

Responding agencies included the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County EMS and Waterloo Fire Department.

Check for more information as it becomes available.

