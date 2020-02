Rollover crash near fairgrounds

The Waterloo Fire Department assisted police and Monroe County EMS in responding to a rollover crash at 4177 State Route 156 near the fairgrounds about 7:50 p.m. Saturday.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said a blue Buick Encore driven by Rachel M. Hollenbeck-Hipp, 50, of Waterloo, left the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned.

She was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County.