Fire destroys Dupo home

Firefighters work to extinguish a Sunday night house fire at 500 S. Main Street in Dupo.

Multiple departments battled a house fire at 500 S. Main Street in Dupo late Sunday night.

The call came out about 10:30 p.m. Initial reports are that the structure, located directly across the street from Dairy Land, is a rental home and that no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Responding agencies included Dupo police, fire and EMS as well as the Columbia and Cahokia fire departments.

