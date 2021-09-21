Rollover crash in Columbia

Pictured is the crash scene on Tuesday night.

Emergency personnel responded about 9:10 p.m. Tuesday to a rollover crash on the Route 158 exit ramp onto northbound Route 3 in Columbia.

The vehicle involved in the crash, a Jeep Wrangler, was unoccupied upon police arrival. Per witnesses, it is believed the driver, an older white male in dark clothing, was last seen walking toward Route 158.

In addition to Columbia police, responding agencies included the Columbia Fire Department and Columbia EMS.

The fire department used its drone to conduct an aerial search for the driver.