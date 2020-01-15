Roider ruled fit for trial

Following an evaluation by clinical psychologist Dr. Daniel Cuneo, Kyle Roider has been found fit to stand trial.

“Based upon Dr. Cuneo’s report, the court hereby finds (Roider) fit to stand trial,” court information states.

The court ruled in October that Roider – who is charged with first degree murder and aggravated battery in connection with the Jan. 9, 2019 shooting death of 35-year-old Steven Becker in Waterloo – needed to undergo an evaluation because a “bona fide doubt” existed about his fitness to stand trial.

Dr. Cuneo’s report remains sealed, so the Republic-Times was unable to obtain more information about its findings.

Roider, 30, of Waterloo, now has a trial date tentatively set for June 1.

There is a case management hearing scheduled for February, however, so more motions may be filed before then.

“All additional delay from today’s date until June 1, 2020 is attributable to the defendant,” court information states.

If convicted of first degree murder, Roider, who has been in custody at the Monroe County Jail since Jan. 11. of last year, would not be eligible for probation. The mandatory sentence of 20-60 years must be served in its entirety.

Because Roider is charged with a death resulting from the discharge of a firearm, there is an additional charge of 25 years to life in prison, which must be served consecutive to any other sentence.

The charge of aggravated battery is also non-probationable and carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years, 85 percent of which must be served.

Roider’s attorney, TJ Matthes from the St. Louis law firm of Rosenblum, Schwartz & Fry, is confident a trial would result in a favorable decision for his client.

“We look forward to Kyle’s day in court,” he said. “When the facts come out, we fully expect his acquittal.”