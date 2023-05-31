Rodeo girls ready for state

At left is Annika Olson of Red Bud. At right is Payton Weber of Waterloo.

Two locals are participating in the Illinois High School Rodeo State Finals taking place June 7-11 in Monticello.

Payton Weber, a sophomore from Waterloo, will compete in barrels, pole bending, goat tying and cutting at the state finals.

Annika Olson, a senior from Red Bud, will compete in barrels, goat tying and pole bending.

Both are competing to qualify for nationals in July. The National High School Rodeo takes place in Gillette, Wy.

Weber and Olson have been participating in competitions throughout the state this season, including at DuQuoin, Monticello, Sheridan, Morrison, Delevan and New Windsor.

The rodeo competition season starts in September and runs through May.

For the high school state finals, participants must be in the top 15 average over the season; the top four for each event qualify for nationals.

Both young women will be riding in this year’s Junior Horse Show at the Monroe County Fair in Waterloo.