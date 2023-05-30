Eagles, Hawks soaring to Peoria

Monroe County will be represented by two teams at next weekend’s IHSA state high school baseball tournament in Peoria, as both Columbia and Gibault won supersectional titles Monday afternoon.

In Class 2A, Columbia (33-4) solidified a return trip to state by virtue of a 4-1 victory over Nashville at the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Supersectional.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the third inning, a two-run double was followed by an RBI triple off the bat of Tyler Rosencrans, giving the Eagles a 3-1 lead. They added another run on an infield single, and that was more than enough for starting pitcher Brady Mathews.

Mathews, a junior lefthander, is the son of former major league pitcher TJ Mathews, who was a key member of Columbia’s 1987 state champion squad.

Columbia, which placed third at state last season, will battle Chicago’s DePaul College Prep at 3 p.m. Friday in a Class 2A semifinal at Dozer Park. Other Class 2A teams at state are Joliet Catholic and Quincy Notre Dame.

In a highly anticipated showdown of top area squads, Columbia outlasted Father McGivney, 6-3, on Saturday to win the Breese Central Sectional title.

With a fastball in the 90s plus a knee-buckling curve, Dom Voegele pitched six and two-thirds innings with 12 strikeouts for the victory. A two-run double by Jack Steckler in the sixth inning gave the Eagles some much needed breathing room.

In Class 1A, Gibault (22-14) faced a tall order against a solid Jacksonville Routt Catholic squad and 6-foot-7 starting pitcher Ryan Oswald.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Hawks rallied for seven runs to take control of the Lincoln Land Community College Supersectional in Springfield.

Jack Keeven smacked an RBI double, Kameron Hanvey followed with an RBI triple, Hudson Blank blasted an RBI double, Brady Biffar helped himself with a run-scoring single, and then Ty Frierdich smashed a three-run homer to left to give Gibault a 7-1 lead. Biffar, a southpaw, went the distance on the mound in Gibault’s 7-3 win.

With multiple athletes from Gibault’s state champion basketball squad playing key roles, the Hawks will try to capture a state title in another sport next weekend at Dozer Park.

Gibault faces Goreville at 10 a.m. Friday in a Class 1A semifinal. Other Class 1A teams at state are Sterling’s Newman Central Catholic and Henry-Senachwine.

The Hawks captured the Greenville University Sectional title Saturday with a walk-off 5-4 victory over Christ Our Rock Lutheran.

Blank scored from first base on a sac bunt by Biffar in the seventh inning. Hanvey collected two hits and went the distance on the mound for Gibault.