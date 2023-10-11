Rodeo champ battling back

Annika Olson and her horse Chicka

A Red Bud cowgirl recently injured in a horse riding incident at college has been hospitalized for nearly a month.

Still bedridden, facing additional complications and with a tremendous road to recovery ahead, the community has organized a number of fundraisers meant to benefit her and her family.

Annika Olson, 18, is a freshman on the rodeo team at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Mo. Her mother Krista Olson recalled the day of Annika’s injury and some of the details of her ongoing hospitalization.

On Sept. 16, Annika was exercising her horse at the college ranch. She took her horse Chicka out into the pasture, and it was some time later that head rodeo coach Chad Phipps saw that her horse was wandering without her.

Though the exact circumstances of her injury are unknown, Phipps found Annika unconscious, and she was quickly transported to the emergency room at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

Following several scans which revealed hemorrhaging and bruising on her brain, Annika was stabilized and life flighted to Saint Louis University Hospital.

Shortly following Phipps’ discovery of Annika, Krista was contacted. As she was in Indiana visiting family at the time, she quickly left for St. Louis, also informing her husband, who was able to beat the helicopter to the hospital.

On her way to SLU Hospital, Krista was contacted as the hospital requested consent for immediate surgery to remove a part of Annika’s skull as her brain was experiencing extreme swelling and pressure.

As Krista recalled, Annika arrived at SLU Hospital at about 11 p.m., her surgery was finished about 3 a.m. and the family was able to see her at 5 a.m. In this time, Annika suffered at least one seizure.

She was also placed on all forms of life support and put in an induced coma for several days.

Gradually, several forms of life support as well as monitors were removed as she recovered from the initial trauma. Krista specifically noted the removal of the electroencephalogram monitoring for seizures and how she was weaned off hypertonic solution for swelling reduction.

Krista also mentioned how Annika was slowly taken off sedation, passing neurological tests as well as the respiratory test which allowed doctors to extubate her and replace the first tube with something smaller – still helping her breathe but allowing her airway to heal.

She also described Annika’s progress last week, as she was able to write and laugh when some of her friends visited her. She even seemed to slightly recover her voice.

A complication arose, however, as Krista said Annika had to have another surgery last Monday, removing a second piece of her skull in order to address a buildup of cerebrospinal fluid and severe hemorrhaging.

“That neurosurgery is very optimistic,” Krista said. “They caught it quick, they got it cleaned up quick, so they’re very optimistic, which is very helpful in this situation. They had to remove a second part of her skull, and they put it back during the surgery, but the fact that she’s had two major brain surgeries in less than a month is very overwhelming.”

As Krista explained, it’s not currently clear what recovery will truly look like for Annika, and she will likely undergo roughly six months of intense rehab when she’s able.

The family is, as Krista said, taking it “one day at a time.”

Annika is known in the community for her exceptional rodeo skills. Just earlier this year, she performed excellently at the Illinois High School Rodeo State Finals in Monticello, taking first in barrels at the finals and ranking third overall for the season, also finishing as all-around reserve champion.

Annika was further ranked the No. 6 cowgirl in the state, going on to compete this past July at the National High School Rodeo in Gillette, Wy.

Krista recalled how Annika first took a real interest in horses when she was 7 and went to a dude ranch in Wyoming with family. She took some riding lessons at Traiteurville Stables in Waterloo and has been riding ever since.

It was some time later that she was gifted Chicka, and the two have developed an impressive bond in the many years since.

“In sixth grade, we bought her her first horse, which is the one that she took to college with her,” Krista said. “They grew together. They have a very special bond. Anyone that sees them together knows them together, and they definitely can recognize her horse and the special bond they have.”

Annika has great skill with animals in general, as her mother attested.

Throughout high school, she would occasionally offer farm-sitting services for her neighbors. Krista offered high praise for the level of skill and responsibility Annika showed on the job.

“It kind of surprised me. People would give, like, their diabetic cat that needs a shot every night, they trusted Annika, who is a teenager, with this baby of theirs, and she did it,” Krista said. “She took care of them.”

Krista spoke very kindly of her daughter, describing her as reserved and genuine but still strong with a feisty side.

She also praised her daughter’s abilities in school.

“Academically, Annika is very smart,” Krista said. “She does well at school. She definitely wants to study agriculture, something related with horses.”

Annika has developed impressive skill as a cowgirl since she first started riding as a child.

During her time at Red Bud High School, Annika participated in rodeo for two years, both honing her horse riding ability and building relationships that have proven strong through the past month.

“In the two years of high school rodeo, I didn’t realize how those people loved her,” Krista said. “They’ve been very supportive.”

On a similar note, the Olson family has also received support from others in the community whom Annika has come to know through her rodeo career, in particular Jade Fritts, a Waterloo athlete who has competed against Annika in the past and was quick to reach out about organizing a rodeo fundraiser for her.

“She reached out right away and said ‘How can I help? I’ve done fundraiser shows before, and I want to help Annika,’” Krista said. “This is a girl, they’ve competed against each other in the county fair and at local barrel races, but the community supports each other. You’re not against each other. You just want each other to do your best and see how you and your horse grow.”

Also beside the family over the last few weeks has been Annika’s coach.

Though this was set to be Annika’s first year with the Three Rivers College team, Phipps spoke quite highly about her, expressing his sympathies for what Annika and her family have been going through.

“It’s a tragedy, and it’s horrible,” Phipps said. “It affected the whole team for several weeks. It’s still affecting them. As far as her roommates, they were all upset that they weren’t with her the day she went to ride.”

Phipps remarked on the dangers of rodeo, as several others on the team have faced a myriad of relatively less severe injuries so far this year.

He spoke with high hopes for Annika, recalling a phrase that has been something of a slogan for the cowgirl amid her recovery.

“I told her mom after it first happened that she’s tougher than a pine knot,” Phipps said. “I guess that kinda stuck. She’s been fighting ever since, and she hasn’t stopped fighting. And that’s what it takes to get through something like this.”

While her strength will hopefully serve her well through recovery, Krista noted it’s still a long road ahead.

“The rehab doctor said this could take a year,” Krista said. “Annika’s gonna be back with us in no time. But it could take a year, and if it takes a year, we’ll wait, and we’re fine with that.”

In the meantime, a number of fundraisers have been organized to benefit the family, as they will likely end up facing exceptional medical bills.

As previously mentioned, a benefit horse show – featuring all of Annika’s favorite events – is planned for Oct. 29 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds. The event will also feature a silent auction.

More information can be found at the “Having fun for Annika Fun show!” Facebook group, and the organizers are currently seeking vendors, sponsors and donations.

Shirts and hats made by local apparel retailer McKenzie’s Infinity LLC are also available, with a portion of proceeds going to the family. Order by Oct. 20 at mckenziesinfinityllc.com/collections/annika-olsons-benefit-apparel.

The family has also organized a GoFundMe which can be found at gofund.me/8b828e09.

Additionally, local support can be offered to Annika’s Care account at any location, with checks mailed to Buena Vista National Bank, ATTN: Annika Olson at 1320 W. Market Street, Red Bud, IL 62278.

Krista expressed her thanks for all those who have reached out to help.