Rhenelda M. Goessling | Obituary

Rhenelda M. Goessling (nee Meier), 94, of Waterloo, died April 10, 2023, in Waterloo. She was born Dec. 11, 1928, in St. Louis.

She is survived by her children Steven (Sheryl) Goessling and Brenda Roberts; grandchildren Benjamin (Jennifer) Goessling, Peter (Jenny) Goessling, Lori (Matthew) House, Christopher (Chassity) Roberts and Gena and Paul Dugan; great-grandchildren Bryce Goessling and Clara, Charlotte and Cooper House; and siblings Harold Meier and Barbara Sigillito.

Rhenelda is preceded in death by her husband Paul L. Goessling, parents Harold and Amelia (nee Neulist) Meier and siblings Kenny Meier and Jackie Murphy.

Visitation is 9-10 a.m. April 14 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at the church with Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Interment will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School Endowment Fund; Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery Fund; or Masses.