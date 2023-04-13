Roger O. A. Hoffmann | Obituary

Roger Oscar Andreas Hoffmann, 93, formerly of Waterloo, died April 1, 2023, at Cedarhurst of Naperville, his most recent residence.

Roger was born July 4, 1929, in Red Bud, to Erwin A. and Caroline J. Hoffmann (nee Rahn). He married Marian Keim on June 10, 1951, and they were married for more than 71 years before her death in November 2022.

He graduated from Valmeyer High School in 1946 and then attended Southern Illinois University (SIU), but left prior to graduation to teach at the Monroe City School in Valmeyer, IL. He joined the Air Force in 1950 and completed his bachelor’s degree at SIU after his 1954 discharge. He later received his master’s degree from the University of Illinois.

Roger continued his career in education, which included teaching and administrative positions in various Illinois public schools. He retired in 1983, following many years as principal of the Dr. Howard School in Champaign. He and his wife Marian moved to Waterloo a few years later.

Roger was an active member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Champaign and then at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo. He enjoyed singing with the choir and volunteered in several leadership roles at St. Peter’s UCC.

He and his wife Marian loved traveling throughout the United States and Canada. After Roger’s retirement, they joined the WBCCI (Airstream) Travel Club, and together they led several WBCCI multi-state caravans and attended many rallies across the country. They were also avid square dancers during that time.

Roger is survived by his sister Violet (Alvin) Scheibe of Waterloo; daughter Debra (David) Stonehill of Cincinnati, Ohio; daughter Janice (Jeff) McCombs of Naperville; and grandchildren Brian Stonehill of Indianapolis, Erica (Matthew) Cramer of Carmel, Ind., Dr. Jeri (Dr. Pierce Brown) McCombs of Waunakee, Wisc., and Joel (Alexandra) McCombs of Dayton, Minn.

He is preceded in death by his wife Marian Caroline Hoffmann (nee Keim) and his parents Erwin and Caroline (nee Rahn) Hoffmann.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. April 26 at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo with Pastor Jeff McCarn officiating.

A celebration of life will be held immediately following the graveside service at St. Paul UCC – Waterloo.

Memorials are the preferred form of remembrance and may be made to St. Paul UCC – Waterloo.