Joan M. Bonnot | Obituary

Joan M. Bonnot, 70, of Columbia, and formerly of St. Louis died April 4, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of Belleville. She was born Jan. 9, 1953, in St. Louis, daughter of the late Marion P. and Odile K. (nee Naeger) Wilkinson. She was married to Tim J. Bonnot, who survives her. They were married July 7, 1979, in St. Louis.

Joan worked at a number of places, usually with animals: The Humane Society of Missouri, Washington University School of Medicine and Columbia Animal Hospital.

Joan was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and aunt. She loved her animals, wild birds, gardening and the simple life.

To those who knew her kindness and humor, she will be deeply missed. Simply, she was our beloved and we were hers.

Also surviving are her daughter Genevieve Bonnot of Columbia; brother Tim Wilkinson; sister Fran (Mark) Spizzo; nieces Oriana, Paige and Francesca Spizzo; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Carol Wilkinson.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. April 27 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Pets at Rest Hospice, Creve Coeur, Mo