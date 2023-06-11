Woman dies from jump off JB Bridge

Emergency personnel responded about 7 a.m. Sunday to a report that a female jumped off the Jefferson Barracks Bridge at I-255 eastbound into the Mississippi River.

Upon police arrival, an unoccupied white sedan with its flashers on was parked on the side of the road near the bridge.

The Columbia Fire Department launched its rescue boat into the river in an attempt to search for this individual. The fire department also deployed its aerial drone for the search effort.

Other responding agencies included the St. Louis County Police Department, Columbia Police Department and Columbia EMS, in addition to the Mehlville (Mo.) Fire Department.

At about 7:45 a.m., it was reported that the female was located deceased. St. Louis County police are handling the incident.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a trained listener, call 988. Visit 988lifeline.org for crisis chat services or for more information.