Conserve water order lifted in Monroe County

Republic-Times- June 12, 2023

The Fountain Water District on Monday morning announced that its conserve water order issued to customers May 30 has been lifted.

“Fountain Water District would like to thank our customers who have been considerate of their water usage over the last few weeks. More moderate temperatures, along with some rain, have helped ease demand on our system. At this time, please feel free to resume your normal water usage. Over the coming months, we do ask that you continue to be mindful of your water usage – especially when we enter extremely hot and dry periods,” Fountain Water District stated in a press release.

On May 30, the water district asked its customers to reduce water usage to ensure there was adequate water supply for essential use.

The notice was for all Fountain Water District users, including those in Valmeyer and Maeystown.

For more information on the Fountain Water District, call 618-935-2121 or click here.

