Reinhardt keeps firing for Maryville

Former Valmeyer High School baseball standout Philip Reinhardt is in his final year at Maryville University in St. Louis, where he has made a name for himself as a pitcher.

The 6-foot-tall redshirt senior is now the all-time leader in pitching appearances at Maryville, which competes in NCAA Division II athletics.

Reinhardt, a lefty, has appeared in 16 games this season for the Saints (29-20), striking out 19 over 20-plus innings of work.

In fact, he has recorded six straight relief appearances without allowing an earned run.