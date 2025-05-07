Reinhardt keeps firing for Maryville
- May 7, 2025
Former Valmeyer High School baseball standout Philip Reinhardt is in his final year at Maryville University in St. Louis, where he has made a name for himself as a pitcher.
The 6-foot-tall redshirt senior is now the all-time leader in pitching appearances at Maryville, which competes in NCAA Division II athletics.
Reinhardt, a lefty, has appeared in 16 games this season for the Saints (29-20), striking out 19 over 20-plus innings of work.
In fact, he has recorded six straight relief appearances without allowing an earned run.