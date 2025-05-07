Lead Heads open strong

Pictured are Waterloo Lead Heads shooting team members, from left, Noah Goeddel, Trey Rohlfing, Alex Gummersheimer, Jaxson Ostertag, Samual Krebel and Wyatt Hoeffken.

The Lead Heads started the 2025 season April 12-13 with the Southern Illinois Youth Sport Shooting Association Tournament held at the Rend Lake Shooting Complex. Placing first in the junior varsity division with a combined score of 472 out of 500 was the Lead Heads grouping of Hoeffken, Krebel, Rohlfing, Gummersheimer and Goeddel, who led the team with a score of 99 of 100.

Those winning individual awards were Ostertag in pre-sub third place singles with a score of 86 out of 100; Rohlfing in third for Class C singles with a 96 out of 100; Goeddel in second for Class A singles with a 99 out of 100; and Gummersheimer as short yardage champion in handicap with a 95 out of 100.