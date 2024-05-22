Regional titles for soccer squads



Pictured above and below are the Columbia and Waterloo girls soccer squads after winning regional championships last week.

Monroe County added to its recent history of high school soccer success as two local squads won regional titles last week.

Columbia (20-4-1) had continued to show why it is considered one of the top Class 1A teams in the state.

The Eagles kicked past a determined Murphysboro squad last Wednesday, 3-1, at home for a regional crown. Riley Mathews recorded a pair of goals, and Jessica Bearley made six saves in net for Columbia.

Murphysboro faced a constant barrage of shots, especially in the second half, but somehow kept the match close.

Next up for the Eagles was a 4-0 win over Mater Dei on Saturday in a sectional semifinal played in Belleville. Maddie Mauch scored twice for Columbia, with Mathews and Reese Woelfel each adding a goal and assist.

With this victory, Columbia advanced to face familiar postseason foe Althoff in Belleville for the sectional title on Tuesday night. The result was a loss in penalty kicks for the Eagles.

Columbia’s ends its amazing season short of the ultimate goal of reaching state.

Mauch led the Eagles in scoring with 43 goals and 23 assists, followed by Mathews (23 goals, 19 assists), Woelfel (16 goals, 12 assists) and Sarah Ross (16 goals, 11 assists).

In Class 2A, Waterloo (13-7-3) won another regional title. This one came Friday on its home turf, 7-2 over Carterville.

Grace Pohl recorded a hat trick for the Bulldogs, with Megan Young adding two goals and an assist.

Waterloo advanced to the regional final by virtue of a 4-0 victory last Wednesday at home over Anna-Jonesboro. Pohl again led the way, netting a pair of goals and assisting on another. Liv Colson added a goal and an assist.

The Bulldogs battled Mattoon on the Freeburg Sectional on Tuesday, winning 4-1.

The sectional final is at 6 p.m. Friday for a berth in the Triad Supersectional on May 28.

Mattoon defeated Civic Memorial and Mascoutah last week to win the Charleston Regional.

Waterloo split with both of those Mississippi Valley Conference foes this spring.

For the season, Colson has been the scoring leader for the ‘Dogs with 24 goals and eight assists, followed by Pohl with 12 goals and 15 assists, and Young with 14 goals and nine assists.