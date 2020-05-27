Region to open more on Friday

Each region in Illinois is on track to move to the third phase of the state’s reopening plan this Friday, bringing life closer to normal than it has been in months.

“We are by no means out of the woods, but directionally, things are getting better,” Gov. JB Pritzker said when discussing this anticipated progress last week.

In phase 3, called “recovery,” there is a 10-person limit on gatherings, face coverings are required and social distancing will remain the norm.

Limited child care and summer programs are permitted.

In terms of businesses, bars and restaurants will be allowed to open for outdoor dining with capacity limits and social distancing measures in place, in addition to delivery, carry-out and drive-thru options.

The outdoor dining option was a change Pritzker announced last week, in addition to a few other less noteworthy ones. The General Assembly also approved a bill to allow establishments to sell cocktails to-go.

Personal care services and health clubs, which includes barbershops, health and fitness centers, salons, tattoo shops, hair braiders and spas, can be open if they follow guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Health clubs can also offer one-on-one training within their facilities or outdoor classes of up to 10 people with social distancing. That latter provision is new.

Retail stores and manufacturers can open with IDPH recommendations like social distancing, capacity limits and face coverings in place.

Health care providers, similarly, can all open with safety procedures set.

Non-essential businesses can have employees return to work with measures like social distancing and masks in place, though employers should encourage people to work remotely and provide accommodations for those particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus.

When it comes to travel, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the IDPH guidelines should be followed.

These change as the pandemic does, but generally suggest non-essential travel be kept to a minimum, particularly if you are going from or to an area with a significant COVID-19 outbreak.

People may be traveling more to engage in outdoor recreation, as state parks will reopen in this stage, including their concession stands.

Indoor and outdoor tennis facilities will also be permitted to open with safety precautions and capacity limits in place, and golf courses can allow foursomes out on the same tee times.

Golf carts are acceptable as long as it is only one person or household per cart.

Other outdoor activities like boating or camping are also allowed in groups of up to 10 people.

The Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity also released industry-specific guidelines from the IDPH. These guidelines span 10 industries: manufacturing, health and fitness, offices, personal care services, retail, outdoor recreation, service counters, day camps, youth sports and restaurants and bars.

The DCEO also released guidelines for indoor and outdoor tennis facilities, boating and fishing and golf.

Each industry has its own multi-page document that covers topics like human resources and travel policies, health monitoring, physical workspaces, disinfecting/cleaning procedures, staffing and attendance, external interactions and customer behavior.

In most of those areas, the IDPH provides both minimum guidelines for businesses to meet and recommended best practices.

All documents also include a general health section that applies to all businesses.

That section has only minimum guidelines, which includes work from home if possible, wear face coverings when within six feet of others, maintain social distancing, provide hand washing or sanitizing capabilities for employees, wash your hands frequently and ensure you have adequate supplies for that.

Many of the recommendations do not apply much to those besides employees of a particular business, and several of those that apply to more people are the same.

Retail stores, personal care services and fitness centers, for example, all must allow a maximum of 50 percent store capacity or five customers per 1,000 square feet of retail space.

Personal care services and fitness centers can also provide services by reservation only.

In the former category, services are limited to those that can be performed while customer and employee are wearing a face covering. Additionally, massages and body treatments must be 30 minutes or less and customers must remain at least six feet apart.

Multiple outdoor workout classes can operate simultaneously, provided there is at least 30 feet of distance between groups.

Restaurants and bars must limit parties to six or fewer people. They will also have measures in place to prevent shared condiment containers or refilling beverages, instead providing a new glass each time.

For outdoor dining, tables must be six feet apart and away from the sidewalk. Masks and social distancing measures will be in place for staff, and patrons should wear a face covering except when eating or drinking.

Each business should post all these rules and more for its customers to see. Visit illinois.gov/dceo/pages/restoreILP3.aspx for more information.

As things begin to open up more, Monroe County municipalities will look to balance encouraging business and protecting public health.

“We are working on developing guidelines for allowing outdoor dining at Columbia restaurants,” Columbia City Administrator Douglas Brimm said, noting the city hopes to have a draft ready for the city council to review on Monday.

Waterloo is similarly considering how it could help businesses with outdoor dining, though Mayor Tom Smith was adamant that safety is the priority.

“What I don’t what is another Lake of the Ozarks in downtown Waterloo,” Smith said, referring to the national story that resulted after partygoers there ignored safety guidelines over the weekend. “You can’t have a street party, and that’s what my fear is. Then it’s going to be over with.”

That is because a region could move back a phase if there is a sustained rise in positivity rate, sustained increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illnesses, reduction in hospital capacity that threatens surge capabilities or a significant outbreak that threatens the health of a region.

Conversely, moving to the fourth phase of the plan, called “revitalization,” may be much more difficult and time-consuming.

As with moving to the third phase, a region must have a test positive rate under 20 percent that is increasing by no more than 10 percentage points over 14 days, no overall increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illnesses for 28 days and surge capacity of at least 14 percent for ICU, medical and surgical beds and ventilators.

The area that could take longer than 28 days is testing and contact tracing.

To move to the next phase, a region must be able to test anyone regardless of symptoms or risk factors and have contact tracing and monitoring begin within 24 hours of diagnosis for more than 90 percent of cases.

93 cases in county

Monroe County has seen just four more cases of the coronavirus since last Tuesday.

There are now 93 cases of COVID-19 here, while the death toll remains at 11, according to Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there are 41 confirmed cases of the virus in the Columbia zip code (153 tests performed), 45 in the Waterloo zip code (245 tests performed) and seven in the Valmeyer zip code (27 tests performed).

The total amount of tests performed on Monroe County residents through private labs and in Missouri, however, is not known.

Countywide, 33 have recovered from the virus and are released from quarantine in Monroe County, Wagner said. Eight people are hospitalized with COVID-19.

In St. Clair County, there are 1,117 confirmed cases, including 83 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 6,330 people have been tested in that county.

Randolph County now has 264 confirmed cases, 42 of which are active. Three people have died from the virus, 219 have recovered and three are hospitalized with it in that county.

Statewide, there are 113,195 cases of coronavirus and 4,923 deaths, according to the IDPH.

In Missouri, there were 12,291 confirmed cases and 686 deaths as of Tuesday. That includes 4,583 cases in St. Louis County and 1,748 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 1,679,945 people had contracted the virus as of Tuesday afternoon, while 98,606 people have died from it.

The pandemic has now spread to at least 177 countries, with over 5.5 million cases and at least 347,509 deaths worldwide.