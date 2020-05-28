CFD assists with flooded lake near home

The Columbia Fire Department responded shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday to a report of a small lake flooding and getting near a home at 7545 State Route 158.

The high water, which was due to heavy rainfall throughout the day, was approaching the basement of the home and was near an electrical box. Ameren was dispatched to the scene and sand bags were requested to be brought to the scene from Valmeyer and pumps were used to remove water from near the home.

The Waterloo Fire Department also assisted at the scene.