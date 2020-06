A report of a reckless driver originating from St. Clair County ended with a crash on Route 3 in Columbia about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Fortunately, no medical transport was required following the incident.

Columbia police were on the lookout for a maroon Hyundai Santa Fe that was reported to be traveling south on I-255 when the crash involving that same SUV occurred.

Check for more information as it becomes available.