Bull runs loose near I-255

Columbia police and Illinois State Police assisted in attempting to capture a black bull with horns that was running loose in the area of I-255 near the Jefferson Barracks Bridge.

Motorists were advised to use caution while driving in that area. The reports came in about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The owner of the bull, who lives off Davis Street Ferry Road in East Carondelet, was contacted and arrived at the scene to help wrangle the rogue bull.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police were also dispatched to the scene.

Columbia Fire Department also responded for assistance when the bull went into a wooded area of Ramsey Road near the levee.

The owner used a lasso to capture the bull and the incident ended at 3 p.m.