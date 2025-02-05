Real Estate Transactions | Jan. 21-24
The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.
Date: Jan. 21
Grantor: David Guenther, Janice L. Guenther
Grantee: Alaina K. Feldker, Chase R. Whelan
Address: 100 C Osterharge Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $280,000
Date: Jan. 21
Grantor: Hannah Hansen, Jason C. Hansen
Grantee: David S. Bradley, Kristina J. Bradley
Address: 3838 Brandt Road, Fults
Cost: $279,000
Date: Jan. 22
Grantor: Cynthia Hoebing
Grantee: Jacob Britton, Jessica N. Britton
Address: 830 Glenbriar Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $445,000
Date: Jan. 22
Grantor: Stephen Freund, Marcia Kloth
Grantee: Kelcie Coyne, Nicholas Coyne
Parcels: 08-27-100-003, 08-22-300-004
Cost: $68,000
Date: Jan. 23
Grantor: Connor M. Halloran, Kristin N. Halloran
Grantee: John Hardin
Address: 117 Lakeside Court, Waterloo
Cost: $409,900
Date: Jan. 24
Grantor: D & F Home Builder
Grantee: Samuel E. Briley
Address: 508 Hayden Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $467,277