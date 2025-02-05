Tuesday night crash in Waterloo

The Waterloo fire and police departments along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS responded just after 10:45 p.m. Tuesday for a two-vehicle crash in front of Moto Mart in Waterloo, 409 Route 3.

A black SUV and white Chrysler sedan collided, resulting with the SUV coming to rest facing south in the northbound lane and the sedan with its front end in a ditch on the west side of Route 3.

Initial dispatch reports confirmed all occupants of both vehicles were able to safely exit.

Both lanes of traffic were diverted as crews worked to remove a large amount of debris from the roadway.

The Waterloo Fire Department cleared the scene just after 11:25 p.m.

